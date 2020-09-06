New Covid-19 case in Penang takes city out of green zone

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 case was reported in George Town today, taking the northeast district out of the green zone two days after the state was declared free of infections.

Lam Wah Ee Hospital confirmed that eight staff have had direct contact with the newly-detected Covid-19 case, Bernama reported.

It said that the 89-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency ward on Saturday with acute gastroenteritis.

“The A&E staff found the patient had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and immediately isolated him in the A&E decontamination negative pressure room and he was immediately transferred to the Penang Hospital,” it said. There were no other patients there at the time.

The hospital said the eight staff have been placed under close monitoring. Immediate terminal disinfection was carried out of all affected areas following health ministry infection control guidelines.

“Clinical services at the Lam Wah Ee Hospital are not affected and patients can continue with their existing care plans at the hospital,” it said.

