No trademark on ‘reformasi’, says minister

KOTA KINABALU: The term ‘reformasi’ in politics does not belong to one particular group as anyone can use it within different contexts and priorities, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

He said the struggle of bringing about reforms was immemorial and not merely created 20 years ago, with Sabah’s history also filled with reform movements.

“That is why we always try to cooperate among groups that want to serve the community in the best way possible,” he said at a press conference in Sabah today.

Saifuddin said “moderation” was key for a multi-ethnic and multicultural country like Malaysia to create a balanced society and avoid radicalism.



