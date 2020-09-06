PKR defectors who triggered fall of PH in Kedah join PPBM

PETALING JAYA: The two former Kedah PKR assemblymen who quit the party, triggering the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan-led administration in the state, have joined PPBM.

Berita Harian reported that Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling and Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasrudin announced joining PPBM last night. Both quit PKR on May 12.

The announcement was made at a dinner organised by Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN), an NGO linked to former PKR leaders Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Both Azmin and Zuraida, who joined PPBM last month, were present.

Azman said he expected some 10,000 PKN members to also join PPBM.

“Today, we submitted the membership forms of every PKN chairman in each parliamentary constituency and at the grassroots level.”

Azman also said the PKN grassroots members joining PPBM will include Chinese, Indian and Siamese members following PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that the party is looking to set up a non-Malay chapter.



