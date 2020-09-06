Senior cop among 227 nabbed for flouting RMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior police officer was among 227 people detained in operations to check on compliance with the recovery movement control order in Petaling Jaya earlier today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 39-year-old officer was arrested at about 3am at an entertainment centre in Kelana Jaya.

He had prevented members of a patrol unit from carrying out RMCO monitoring duties.

He said the team went to the entertainment centre after a tip-off that it was operating beyond permitted hours and was still full of visitors.

“During the incident, the police officer, believed to be a customer of the club, had introduced himself as a senior officer working under the Selangor contingent. However, later, the man uttered provocative words and insults as well as trying to threaten policemen on duty,” he said when contacted today.

Nik Ezanee said the officer was arrested and a check found that he was an officer working at a district police headquarters in Selangor.

He said the case was being investigated for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties and for violating the RMCO.

Raids were carried out at three separate entertainment premises in the district which resulted in compound fines being issued to 227 people for flouting the RMCO.



