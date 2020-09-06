Set up federal agency to control rivers, says MP

PETALING JAYA: An MP has called for a single, federal regulatory body to ensure the protection of all rivers following the major water disruption in the Klang Valley caused by pollution.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the water disruption which affected 1.2 million people, would have also caused severe damage to the economy with many businesses, including manufacturers and restaurants, unable to operate without water.

“The problem is systemic, it is not Air Selangor’s fault,” he told FMT. “Yes, it is down to enforcement but federal and state agencies also lack the resources in terms of manpower and money to deal or prevent every act of pollution.”

Santiago, who is the former chairman of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), said there were too many agencies and authorities involved in the protection of rivers, and a lack of coordination between them.

“What we need is a single, federal authority whose sole duty is to look after rivers as they are interconnected and an increasingly scarce resource due to pollution and climate change.

“Some 95% of our water needs come from rivers. They are vital to life and business but rivers have become a dumping ground for rubbish, e-waste, plastics, sewerage and chemicals.”

Santiago said rivers should be treated as a national security area with buffers of around 200 metres on both sides where possible. “The army and the police can be tasked with monitoring these areas, technology like CCTVs and sensors can be installed to prevent encroachments.”

This meant that no economic activity, be it factories, livestock farms or businesses could be set up in the buffer areas. “So there’s no excuse for anyone to encroach into the area and (there will be) a lower risk of runoffs from wastes washing into or leaching into the river,” he said.

He said he foresees some states resisting the idea as they would see it as giving up state rights to rivers which is a form of revenue.

“They can keep the rights to revenue but having a regulatory body is something else. This must be an independent authority which answers to Parliament rather than different state authorities,” he said. “State governments must support a federal initiative like this,” he said, adding river pollution also occurred in other states and not just Selangor.

He said the government knows what needs to be done, but a lack of political will and turf wars hamper positive outcomes.

Umno information chief Shahril Suffian Hamdan also described the incident as a systemic failure, saying that while most of the fault lay with the state government, the federal government should have been more proactive.

Shahril proposed a committee chaired by the environment and water minister and the Selangor menteri besar. This committee would comprise state and federal agencies including local councils, SPAN, the department of environment and the Selangor Water Management Authority.

“This committee can meet every two weeks to monitor every aspect of water supply. If there is a problem, the committee can act and explain the situation to the people.”

He said the people wanted to see solutions and not constant politicking.



