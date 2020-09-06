Umno proposes mandatory jail sentence, whipping for river polluters

PETALING JAYA: Umno is urging the authorities to amend existing laws or enact new ones following the recurrence of river pollution in Selangor which has affected water supply.

More than 1.2 million people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor had to go without water supply from Thursday after four Selangor water treatment plants were forced to close because of solvents illegally released by a factory in Rawang into Sungai Gong.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said among amendments that the government can implement was increasing the fines for such offences to 10 times the cost of cleaning the polluted rivers.

He also said that the owners and management of companies that polluted rivers should face mandatory imprisonment and whipping for sabotaging the country’s water supply.

“Apart from that, the company’s business licence should be revoked and the owner of the premises or company, including the board of directors, should be blacklisted from carrying out any business activities for at least 10 years,” he said in a statement today.

“This (latest incident) is something that is not acceptable at all as the owners had previously had a similar offence compounded for RM60,000.

“The incident, which can be interpreted as a form of sabotage of the country’s water supply, sends a strong message to the Selangor state government and the federal government that existing laws are not deterrent enough to ensure environmental sustainability and the people’s right to clean water.”

The four brothers who own the factory which allegedly polluted Sungai Gong will be prosecuted next week under the Environmental Quality Act (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act (Act 655).

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari yesterday said the state government will push for an increase in the penalty for water pollution from RM500,000 to RM1 million by amending the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) Enactment 1999 at the coming Selangor state assembly sitting in October.

While Zahid said he supports the authorities’ decision to detain and prosecute the individuals, he also wanted to see the company’s owners and management charged under Section 121 of the Water Services Industry Act 2006.

Under this law, those found guilty of polluting a water supply system can be sentenced to death or imprisoned for up to 20 years and whipping.

“The owners of the premises or company, as well as the board members and management, should also be investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), and stern action should be taken for sabotaging and polluting the river,” he said.



