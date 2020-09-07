2 factory workers remanded over water pollution in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selayang Magistrates’ Court today ordered two factory workers to be remanded for six days to help in investigations into the pollution of a river that resulted in the disruption of water supply to 1.2 million people over the past four days.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan issued the remand order against the two men, aged 20 and 57, for the pollution of Sungai Gong in Rawang.

Sungai Gong is a tributary of Sungai Sembah, which flows into Sungai Selangor that supplies water to four treatment plants.

The plants had to be shut down when pollution was detected last Thursday.

The two men were brought to court at 9.15am today. They were arrested in Rawang yesterday.

They are being held under Section 430 of the Penal Code for allegedly committing mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water for agricultural purposes, or for food or drink for human beings or for animals.

The section provides for a jail term of between five and 30 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

On Sept 5, four factory managers, all brothers aged between 50 and 60, were remanded for six days over the same issue.

The shutdown of the four water treatment plants, namely Sungai Selangor water treatment plant phases 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant, disrupted water supply to 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley.



