Bogus health officials make off with Covid-19 log books

MELAKA: Several people posing as health officials have taken Covid-19 record books from several business premises around Melaka Tengah district yesterday, executive councillor Rahmad Mariman said today.

He said the incidents were discovered after several business operators lodged complaints to the state health department and police.

He said the acts were carried out by groups of two or three people, showing authority cards purportedly from the state health department, and carrying a form before running off with the logbook.

“We are worried that if this continues, it would cause the community to lose confidence in recording their details in the logbook before entering business premises. We are also concerned that personal data would be manipulated for criminal threats or fraud activities through phone calls,” he said in a press conference here today.

Rahmad said that the Melaka Tengah health office has lodged a police report. He reminded business owners not to give anyone easy access to the Covid-19 health screening book.

He said the Melaka Health Department did not issue any instructions to take the logbooks.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Afzanizar Ahmad confirmed receiving a report regarding the matter. No arrest has been made thus far.



