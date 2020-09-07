Jail, fine for Brit in Bangsar who went out while in quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: A British engineer who broke his Covid-19 quarantine order to go to a bank in Bangsar here was sentenced to two days in jail and fined RM5,000 today.

Magistrate Mohammad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the sentence on John Alan Forsyrh, 64, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered that Forsyrh, an engineer, be jailed another two months if he failed to pay the fine.

Forsyrh was accused of disobeying a quarantine order at 1.50pm on July 20. The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Forsyrh’s lawyer Muhammad Syafiq Salleh pleaded for his client to be spared imprisonment on the grounds that he had cooperated with the authorities while in custody.

“The accused has served for more than 20 years in Malaysia and is now aged and lives alone here while his family is in England,” he said.

However, deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri, urged the court to impose a sentence that reflected the severity of the offence. It should be a lesson not only to the accused but also for the public to adhere to the quarantine order, he added.



