Law on workers’ housing shouldn’t be delayed, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of the law on minimum standards of workers’ housing should not be delayed because some industries are already abiding by it, said human resources minister M. Saravanan.

Commenting on requests from the Malaysia Employers’ Federation and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers for a postponement, Saravanan said the act, which came into force on Sept 1, was not implemented in haste and the decision to implement it was made last year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Act 446, which referred to the provision of housing, accommodation and employee facilities, was not new. Amendments to the act were passed by the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in July last year and gazetted in September.

“Employers have been given sufficient time from the date the act was gazetted last year and its implementation on Sept 1,” he said in a press conference today.

He said almost 600 companies have been inspected and 87 employers have applied to obtain a certificate of recognition.

Saravanan said the Ministry was prepared to assist and discuss with any party affected by the enforcement of the act, adding that it had not been decided when fines would be imposed on errant employers.

“Since its enforcement on Sept 1, no company has been fined. The Ministry wants to educate and increase awareness on the act first,” he said.



