Ministry to set up environmental crime unit

KUALA SELANGOR: An environmental crime unit is to be set up in the near future to help address pollution issues, Environment and Water minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said today.

He said the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police and Malaysian Armed Forces would be needed to coordinate operations with the ministry’s enforcement agencies.

Tuan Ibrahim said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had agreed in principle for the environment ministry to be placed under the security sector.

“Water and environmental issues are seen as potentially affecting national security, especially the economy and people’s well-being, in the event of any disaster,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said he has discussed the matter with Ismail, who is senior minister for security. “I will also discuss with the home minister (Hamzah Zainudin) on the coordination of these joint actions between the ministry’s enforcement agencies, the armed forces and police.

Police involvement would be concentrated on enforcement, with inspections to be carried out by ministry enforcement personnel at factories, to prevent untoward incidents, he said.

He said that the Environment Department and the National Water Services Commission are preparing two investigation papers regarding the water pollution incidents in Sungai Selangor last week, which affected water supplies to residents of the Klang Valley.

Tuan Ibrahim said that his ministry would also expedite the amendments to legislation and planned to table them at the next parliamentary session.

In the meantime, he said that the government will also look at the implementation of the Projek Takungan Air Pinggiran Sungai to be more widely used as an alternative raw water source in the event of any river pollution incident.

He said that the ministry also plans to place five monitoring stations in 20 major rivers to monitor water quality in real time so that early warnings can be given to expedite enforcement action in the event of pollution.

A proposal paper will be submitted to the Cabinet to ensure that raw water resources are not polluted, thus causing water supply disruptions,” he added.



