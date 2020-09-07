No more home quarantine after returning from Singapore, says health minister

PETALING JAYA: The government will no longer allow travellers from Singapore under a bilateral travel scheme to undergo home quarantine after a returning Malaysian tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a report by The Star, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba announced this at an event in Johor yesterday.

Under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) between Malaysia and Singapore previously, work and business-related travels through land border crossings are allowed with travellers required to undergo home quarantine.

Adham said the 35-year-old Malaysian who tested positive has since been isolated and given treatment.

The patient had returned from Singapore on Aug 29 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 2.

“As such, those travelling under the PCA will no longer be allowed to quarantine at home but would instead have to be kept in quarantine centres,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

They will also have to bear the costs of being placed at quarantine centres.

Adham said that since Malaysia and Singapore started the PCA and Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) on Aug 17, more than 3,000 people have entered the country.

“So far, there have been no Covid-19 cases reported for those travelling back under the RGL,” he added.

