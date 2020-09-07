Of mandates, majorities and the cost of fresh elections

PETALING JAYA: A political economist has cautioned against a snap general election, saying the country cannot afford to have its economic recovery derailed by further political instability.

Firdausi Suffian of Sabah UiTM said Covid-19 and the movement control order to contain its spread has already seen the country’s gross domestic product contract by 17.1% in the second quarter. The cost of holding a general election during the pandemic, he said, has been estimated at RM1 billion.

“We need to focus on the economy, with the political situation being so fluid, even with an election, there is no guarantee that any party will get a strong mandate.”

In an FMT article yesterday, former Media Prima Television Networks group managing editor Ashraf Abdullah said a snap general election would produce a government with a strong mandate, while the current administration was too fragile and weak to last until 2023.

However, Firdausi said although the Perikatan Nasional government had a razor-thin majority in the Dewan Rakyat, its performance in handling the Covid-19 crisis was commendable.

“It is not perfect but the measures taken like the Prihatin and Penjana initiatives, including the loan moratorium helped ensure food on the table and secure many jobs,” he said, adding that this was when PPBM had yet to join Muafakat Nasional, the political pact forged by Umno and PPBM.

“At this point, we should let PN continue and the opposition can show their concern for the people by supporting what the government does in the interest of the people. This is not a time for politics.”

Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak said having an election might not change the political situation as he believed no one would have a clear majority as indicated by recent surveys.

“You may even have a hung Parliament. The good thing about having a government with a small minority is that they will have to go all out and perform to save the economy.”

Though the government had a weak mandate, Barjoyai said it could still perform if its economic agenda was supported by all parties.

But Carmelo Ferlito, head of the Center for Market Education, is in favour of snap polls, saying the country needs a government with full legitimacy and a strong mandate.

“We need bold measures on the reopening of borders, tax reforms, employment, GLC reforms and so on. No weak government with a lack of sufficient numbers in Parliament would dare to take such measures knowing that elections are not far off,” he said, adding that snap elections were necessary as a government with a wafer-thin majority is not sustainable.



