Poverty eradication programme will be fair for all, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s poverty eradication programme has been implemented after taking into consideration not only the racial and ethnic composition but also various other factors in an effort to create fair and equal opportunities for all.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said it was also to ensure that the nation’s wealth could be distributed and enjoyed equally by the people.

“The Perikatan Nasional government’s policy is to implement a comprehensive poverty eradication programme and this takes into account the disparities between Bumiputeras and non-Bumiputeras, and regional and non-regional areas, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, after various initiatives done previously,” he said.

He said this in reply to Senator Razali Idris, who wanted to know about the initiatives taken by the government to tackle poverty in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the emphasis given to improving Bumiputeras’ socio-economic status did not mean that the government was sidelining the non-Bumiputeras, hence the creation of the Shared Prosperity Vision policy, which took into consideration the interests of all races.

“Nevertheless, the Bumiputeras make up the majority, comprising almost 70% of the country’s population, and that is why the government is focusing on them to develop the economy as a whole,” Muhyiddin said.

He, however, said that the government was always concerned about the problems faced by the non-Bumiputeras and would not neglect them, especially in tackling poverty.

“We cannot neglect them or let them live in poverty just because they are non-Bumiputeras.

“We cannot just help the Malays to be richer. No, we cannot. We must have a fair policy for all races in the country,” he said.



