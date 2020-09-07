Sg Gong factory operated illegally since 2014, says council

RAWANG: A factory here suspected of having caused pollution in Sungai Gong has been found to have been operating without a license since 2014, the Selayang Municipal Council said today.

The council’s corporate department director, Mohamad Zin Masoad, said data showed that the factory had never applied for a license since it started operating six years ago.

“We have issued the latest notice to them in March but they ignored it. Besides operating without a license, we also found that the factory was built without MPS (municipal council) permission,” he said after putting up a notice of an illegal structure at the factory here, today.

Mohamad Zin said the factory, which repairs heavy machinery, was among 308 found to have been operating illegally in areas under MPS jurisdiction.

He said all the factories were placed in the legalisation process list and were given time until Dec 31 to submit documents so that operation permits could be issued to them.

“According to the state government’s directive, we cannot demolish the plants under the legalisation process (introduced in 2012 and extended until Dec 31 this year). They were on the list for us to assist them to get operation permits and licenses.

“We had issued the building construction notice in 2014 and the factory operators should have come to the MPS to claim or obtain approval for business and building licenses. Since they are in the legalisation process list, we give them a chance to come to us,” said Mohamad Zin.

The MPS has put up a notice at the entrance of the factory for erecting a building without written permission from the council. The factory operator has three days beginning today to submit a plan for approval or face demolition by the MPS.

Pollution in Sungai Gong caused four Selangor water treatment plants to be shut on Thursday, leaving about five million people in the Klang Valley and Selangor without water supply.



