Singapore returnees who test negative don’t need full quarantine, says health ministry

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has explained further the implementation of a bilateral travel scheme between Singapore and Malaysia, which came after a returning Malaysian was found to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said travellers from Singapore, under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA), were no longer allowed to undergo home quarantine.

Malaysian citizens or permanent residents who wished to return must show the PCA pass issued by the Singapore immigration and customs authorities before being allowed to enter the country.

“Under this scheme, they are given an exception from undergoing the mandatory 14 days of quarantine with the condition that their PCR swab test, which is tested within 24 hours after arriving in Malaysia, is negative.

”However, while waiting for the test result, they have to undergo home quarantine (for those living in Johor) or at the quarantine centre provided by the government (for those living outside of Johor),” he said in a statement, adding that those in quarantine centres would have to bear the cost themselves.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s citizens or permanent residents who wish to enter the country must show the MyTravelPass issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department.

They have to undergo quarantine for seven days at houses provided by their employers (for those working in Johor) or at the quarantine centre provided by the government (for those working outside of Johor). Those in quarantine centres will also have to bear the cost.

The government said the quarantine period for travellers from Singapore was more relaxed and that it could be shortened further.



