Top Glove submits audit report to US Customs

PETALING JAYA: The world’s biggest glove manufacturer, Top Glove Corp Bhd, has submitted an independent audit report to the US Customs as part of it appeal against an import ban imposed last month.

Top Glove said the report was developed after an independent consultant completed verification work on its labour practices, involving interviews with about 1,100 migrant and local workers across various locations.

On July 15, the US Customs enforced a detention order on disposable gloves manufactured by Top Glove’s subsidiaries after complaints of maltreatment of foreign labour.

Last month the company promised to refund up to RM53 million in backdated recruitment fees to its foreign workers. It said today that part payment of RM4.4 million had been made on Aug 10.



