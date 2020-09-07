Water supply restored to 73% of affected areas

PETALING JAYA: Water supply has been restored to 73.3% of the 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley that have been affected by the water cuts since Thursday.

A statement released by Air Selangor at 6.30am said water supply had resumed in 948 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

The statement added that water supply had been fully restored in Hulu Selangor. For other affected areas, supply is at 99.2% of Kuala Selangor, 91.7% of Petaling, 72.99% of Gombak, 50% of Kuala Langat, 47.3% of Kuala Lumpur and 38.4% of Klang/Shah Alam.

Air Selangor said another 344 areas are in the process of having supply restored.

More than 1.2 million people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have suffered from water supply disruptions since Thursday after four water treatment plants were closed because of solvents illegally released by a factory in Rawang into Sungai Gong.

Four brothers who own the factory alleged to have caused the pollution were arrested last night and will be charged in court next week under the Environmental Quality Act and the Water Services Industry Act.



