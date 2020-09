PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported 100 new Covid-19 infections, with 62 of the cases from the Benteng cluster in Sabah.

Of the 100, 85 are local transmissions.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 23 new cases in the Sungai cluster in Kedah.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA