90-year-old woman cheated of RM3.8 million by fake cops

KUALA LUMPUR: A 90-year-old woman has lost RM3.83 million to men posing as police officers in a Macau Scam.

The woman complied with the syndicate’s instructions to transfer her savings in batches to seven different companies between April 20 and June 15.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the woman had received a phone call purportedly from Pos Laju, saying that there was a package for her sent from Ipoh to Sabah using her details.

He said the victim’s call was later connected to a local man who claimed to be a sergeant named Ho Mum Foo and whose superior officer was named Inspector Herman Lee from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Perak Police Contingent headquarters.

Nik Ezanee said two local men aged 36 and 43 believed to be involved in this case had been arrested at a restaurant in Shah Alam, Selangor. Three mobile phones were confiscated and the suspects were remanded for four days from last Friday.

He said the syndicate usually targeted the elderly who were less exposed to information on cybercrimes.



