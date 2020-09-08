Frontliners getting careless, says DG in dire warning over spike in cases

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed concern over the public’s growing disregard for Covid-19 SOPs, pointing out that even frontliners are now becoming careless.

The country recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest number since June 4, when there were 277 new infections.

Stating that the health ministry has observed an increase in movement within communities, Noor Hisham reminded frontliners of their key role in preventing infections.

“The (health ministry’s) advice is beginning to be taken lightly, and this also includes frontliners who are healthcare workers and also from other agencies,” he said.

“Frontliners have higher risk of being infected with Covid-19 or other infectious diseases while at health facilities.

“In addition, they can also get infected while in the community, just like any other individual.”

Noting that Malaysia’s rate of infection, or R0 (pronounced R-naught), has risen from 0.72 to 1.72 in just two weeks, Noor Hisham said that the “significant increase” points towards a higher risk of more transmissions within the community.

Reminding frontliners that “100% compliance” with guidelines and procedures is crucial at all times, Noor Hisham warned that failure to abide by Covid-19 preventive measures could have dire consequences.

“For example, today there was a health worker from the Sungai cluster who was found to have infected seven family members,” Noor Hisham pointed out.

“We must take all precautions and take care of ourselves and our families at all times.”

