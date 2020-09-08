Ibrahim Ali, 16 others file suit against factory over dry taps

SHAH ALAM: Seventeen people filed suits in the High Court today against a factory suspected to have caused the pollution of Sungai Gong in Rawang last Thursday that led to an unscheduled disruption to piped water supply in the Klang Valley.

The suits were filed online by their lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz who told reporters at the court lobby that his clients are seeking general damages, specific damages, exemplary damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Speaking to reporters with the first plaintiff, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali, Khairul said his clients had taken into consideration the hardship faced by them, especially the housewives, traders and heads of households, due to the water disruption.

Since last Thursday, about five million people in seven areas in the Klang Valley faced an unscheduled disruption in piped water supply after four water treatment plants had to be shut down due to the pollution of Sungai Gong.

Sungai Gong is a tributary of Sungai Sembah which flows into Sungai Selangor that supplies raw water to the four treatment plants, namely Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 and Rantau Panjang.

Last Saturday, police arrested four owners of a factory suspected to have been the source of the pollution.

Piped water supply to most of the affected areas has since been restored.



