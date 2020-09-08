I’m confused, says consultant when questioned by Rosmah’s lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: A consultant told the High Court here today that he was not misled by Rizal Mansor when the former aide to Rosmah Mansor asked him to prepare a consultancy agreement for the solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

During cross-examination by Rosmah’s lawyer Jagjit Singh, Tee Kien Moon, also known as Lawrence, said Rizal’s behaviour was consistent from the beginning of the time he began requesting him (Tee) to draft the agreement.

Jagjit: I am putting it in totality, do you agree or not with me that based on your evidence in court, you were misled by Rizal in the role you were involved in based on the perception that he was the special officer to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Tee: No, I don’t think I was misled, his (Rizal) behaviour was consistent from the first time we met.

Jagjit: I put it to you that he (Rizal) had consistently misled you.

Tee: I am confused.

Jagjit: I put it to you that he (Rizal) was not consistent, he’s consistently inconsistent. So, don’t justify for him.

Tee: I do not know.

The 20th prosecution witness however said he was unsure whether Rosmah played any role in instructing that the agreement be prepared.

Tee was testifying in the trial of Rosmah, 68, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, who is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings ex-managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the education ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.

In his testimony yesterday, Tee who was appointed as a consultant for a company in Vietnam in 2016, told the court that he was told by Rizal in May 2016 that he was to prepare a consultancy agreement for the project for the supply and installation of solar panels to over 300 schools in Sarawak.

The witness said Rizal told him that he had to prepare the consultancy agreement because ‘Mem’, whom he later confirmed to be Rosmah, wanted him to do it. He said he acceded to Rizal’s request because Rizal was the special officer to Rosmah.

To a question by senior deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram during re-examination whether he received payment for the agreement that he had prepared, Tee, who is also a businessman, said he did not receive any payment.

Sri Ram: Did you receive any money from the transaction in respect of the agreement you prepared?

Tee: No, not a single cent.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow with Rizal expected to take the stand.



