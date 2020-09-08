PAS eyes 10 seats in Sabah election

TAWAU: PAS is keen to contest in about 10 seats in the Sabah election, its secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, said.

“We want to contest in about 10 constituencies, including seats in Tawau and Kalabakan, which were traditionally contested by PAS,” he said.

Takiyuddin said talks on seat allocation are ongoing.

“The important thing is Perikatan Nasional (PN) wants to avoid contests involving three or more candidates, which have proven detrimental to us before,” he said after a dinner organised by Sabah PAS here last night.

The talks involve PN allies Sabah PPBM, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Seventy-three seats are up for grabs in the election on Sept 26, compared to 60 during the 14th general election in 2018.

Nominations will be held on Saturday.



