Police deny travel restrictions in Tawau, Lahad Datu

TAWAU: Police have denied claims on social media that travel restrictions have been imposed in Tawau and Lahad Datu following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Sabah Police Commissioner Hazani Ghazali said the claims which had gone viral were not true and police had not received any directive on such restrictions.

“The matter will be decided in a meeting with the caretaker chief minister (Shafie Apdal) this morning,” he said.

The message claimed that workers were not allowed to conduct any business or personal travel in and out of Tawau and Lahad Datu, effective immediately, following the latest Covid-19 infection statistics issued by the health ministry.

