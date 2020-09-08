PPBM rubbishes claim 70% of its members joining Dr M’s Pejuang

KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM has refuted a claim by its former deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir that about 70% of its members are defecting to Pejuang, a newly-formed party led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said as of tonight, only 247 members had quit the party.

Hamzah said when the party was registered, it only had 46,000 members.

“And today we have registered over 500,000 members nationwide,” he said during his speech at the party’s fourth anniversary.

Hamzah, who is also the home minister, went on to say he was confident that the party would be able to welcome over a million members by the end of the year, thanks to Muhyiddin Yassin being at the helm as party president.

“Do not fret over their propaganda,” he said referring to former PPBM leaders now with Pejuang.

“What is important is our sincerity as leaders.”

Mukhriz had a few days ago claimed that many members would jump ship as they were dissatisfied with several decisions made by the PPBM supreme council after Mahathir, its former chairman, left.

This included PPBM’s decision to amend the party’s constitution to allow non-Malays to hold positions within the party.



