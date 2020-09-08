Sabah BN leaders aware of constraints in seat allocation, says Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident the coalition’s party leaders understand that the selection of candidates for the Sabah state election were made based on a limited number of seats.

He said although there are many potential candidates to be fielded during the election, BN would be choosing only the best to contest.

“I think there will be fewer internal problems this time. I guess they understand the position because the number of seats (for BN to compete) is limited,” he told reporters after launching the BN machinery for the Sabah state election here today. Also present was Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, was asked about the possibility of sabotage during the state polls.

Elaborating further, Zahid said any sabotage from inside or outside the party is inevitable in any election, more so during a state election.

On the distribution of seats among BN component parties, he said the process is 95% completed and an announcement would be made by Bung together with allied parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We expect the announcement to be made tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zahid said BN would launch the party’s manifesto, which outlines the services BN representatives could offer, after the nomination of candidates on Sept 12.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Zahid urged the BN machinery to step up their efforts to face the Sabah state election, and ultimately, redeem the party’s dignity.

The Sabah state election is scheduled to be held on Sept 26.



