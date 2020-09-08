Sinkhole appears on Jalan Tun Razak near Kg Pandan roundabout

PETALING JAYA: Traffic along Jalan Tun Razak came to a standstill after the appearance of a sinkhole near the Kampung Pandan roundabout today.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that the incident occurred adding that it is believed to have been caused by the tunnel-boring works on the MRT Line 2 project.

It said all vehicles were diverted through the Kampung Pandan roundabout, exiting Jalan Yew to connect to Jalan Tun Razak.

The traffic diversion, involving a 100-metre stretch, was implemented for all lanes from noon today.

DBKL said the diversion was necessary to facilitate the work to repair the road following the sinkhole incident.



