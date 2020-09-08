Specialist hospital in Alor Setar closes for 3 days after cluster originator detected

ALOR SETAR: A major private hospital here will shutter for three days from tomorrow for a disinfection exercise after two of its healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) said on Facebook it would divert outpatients to other nearby facilities, while the accident and emergency services would remain open.

It would reschedule surgeries from Sunday to Tuesday to carry out “extensive terminal cleaning and disinfection” at its operation theatre, it said in an earlier statement.

Of its two staff members who tested positive for Covid-19, it described the index case as being symptomatic, with a subsequent RTK-Antigen screening on Sept 5 showing positive results.

“The second case involved another staff member who was a close contact of the index case. Both have been referred to a health ministry hospital which confirmed the initial positive results,” it said.

Earlier yesterday, the health ministry confirmed the two cases, saying it was the index or first case of the Sungai cluster, or the country’s 9,455th case. The ministry said the person had shown symptoms since Aug 30 but did not get any treatment.

A total of 57 people close to the two healthcare workers were swabbed, the ministry revealed.

Kedah has recorded 228 Covid-19 cases so far, with three deaths.

Currently, the Amanjaya suburb in Sungai Petani is under a targetted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) for 14 days, which ends this Thursday.

A total of 22,360 people have been swabbed for Covid-19 in Amanjaya, with 12,870 given the all-clear.

