YouTube star Pavithra has withdrawn charge against husband, court told

IPOH: The Sessions Court here was told today that the prosecution had received an official letter from YouTuber S Pavithra to withdraw a charge made against her husband, M Sugu.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman said the letter was received on Sept 4 but the state prosecution director had yet to make a decision on whether to proceed with the case.

Sugu, 29, a former estate worker, allegedly to have assaulted Pavithra, 28, using a mobile phone and a sickle, causing injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm at the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here between 4pm and 6pm on July 21.

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Sugu was also charged with carrying a sickle at about 6pm at the same place and date.

The offence, under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, if found guilty.

At today’s proceeding, Sugu was represented by lawyers Jude Pereira and Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi.

Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir set Sept 17 for mention of the cases.



