20 sen charge for online purchases does not make sense, says DAP

PETALING JAYA: DAP has asked the government the reason for its plan to impose an additional charge for online purchases, saying Putrajaya should come clean on the proposed move.

Its secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng, said the plan to raise funds to improve internet connectivity in rural areas did not make sense as the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had allocated RM290 million for the project.

“This recommendation does not make sense when the goal of improving rural internet communication was carried out by the PH government under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP),” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the ministry was planning to introduce a 20 sen service charge for online purchases costing between RM200 and RM1,000.

He said the funds raised would be channelled towards helping the B40 group and developing the communications infrastructure in the rural areas.

Lim said DAP objected to the move as online purchasers were already paying internet service charges.

“The reason given by the communications and multimedia ministry is illogical,” the former finance minister said.

He said the NFCP project was designed to narrow the digital gap between the rural and urban areas so Malaysians would enjoy the same level of connectivity.

“Till now, Zahidi or his ministry has refused to give an update on the NFCP. Has the project been halted?” he asked.



