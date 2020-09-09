Another death due to rabies in Sarawak

KUCHING: The health ministry has confirmed the death of a 51-year-old man due to rabies here yesterday.

This brings the death toll to 24 since the outbreak of the disease in Sarawak three years ago.

In a statement today, the ministry said a laboratory test was conducted on Sept 4 and the victim was confirmed to have been infected with rabies.

Strangely, the victim had no history of being bitten by any dog or animal.

Although the victim’s cat and dog were not vaccinated, they were currently in good health.

“With the confirmation of the latest case, three have succumbed to the disease this year.

A total of 25 rabies cases have been reported in Sarawak since July 1, 2017, with 24 deaths.

The health ministry urged the people to comply with the instructions given earlier by the authorities to curb the spread of the disease in Sarawak.



