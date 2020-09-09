Asri Janggut’s claim inaccurate, no cops involved in graft, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Policemen were not involved in the alleged gambling and cigarette smuggling syndicates in Sungai Buloh, said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

However, after studying a special report by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), Hamid said there were some weaknesses and he admitted that there was room for improvement.

“I have studied the report and found that some of the things raised in Asri Janggut’s videos that went viral on social media are not really accurate,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties of four department directors of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and Police Families Association chairman at the Cheras PDRM College here today.

“This is because the Sungai Buloh police headquarters (IPD) does not accept any bribe to combat gambling cases in the district.”

Apart from that, Hamid said the JIPS report also stated that Sungai Buloh police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar had a good record and was responsible in addressing the issue in the district.

“In terms of enforcement to combat gambling activities, it is being carried out actively by the IPD,” he said.

“The JIPS’ investigation is comprehensive and I can see from the possessions of the policemen in the district, there is nothing unusual that shows that they accept bribes.

“I still have confidence in them and I want to restore their spirit after being criticised on social media. They work with sincerity and honesty.”

Last month, several videos went viral via Mohd Asri Hamid or Asri Janggut’s Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook page where he claimed there was widespread selling of contraband cigarettes and gambling at several shophouses in Sungai Buloh.



