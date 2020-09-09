Company pays RM500,000 in JPJ summonses with 70% discount

KUALA LUMPUR: A private company which paid outstanding fines amounting to about RM500,000 was one of the parties benefiting most from the 70% discount offered by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Selangor JPJ enforcement chief Mohamad Hafiz Usman said the state JPJ managed to collect RM1.6 million in outstanding summonses until Aug 31. The discount offer will continue until Sept 30.

He said the cleaning company had used the opportunity to settle its outstanding fines.

“I believe many more will come forward, especially at the end of this month, which would make the collection by Selangor JPJ one of the highest collectors in Malaysia,” he told reporters after an operation at the Batu 9 toll plaza here last night.

Hafiz said the amount collected involved 21,476 summonses.

He said the discount offer applied to all types of JPJ summonses except those involving court cases.

On Op Fancy held last night, he said 662 summonses were issued for various offences, mostly for driving without licences or having expired driving licences.



