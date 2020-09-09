Cops investigating Zawawi over Bible remarks, minister quarantine probe done, says IGP

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened an investigation into Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s comments in the Dewan Rakyat on the Bible, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

Hamid said an investigation was opened after several police reports were filed against the PAS MP.

“Now we will wait for the report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the media used to viral the issue” he told reporters at an event today.

The investigation papers would be passed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) once the probe was completed, he said.

Zawawi had alleged that biblical injunctions about drinking alcohol had been “distorted or altered” and that the Bible had formerly outlawed the consumption of alcohol.

His remarks brought protests from politicians in Sabah and Sarawak, and a Sarawak archbishop who called for a retraction and an apology. A sedition report was also filed against Zawawi in Kuching.

Probe on minister completed

Hamid also said an investigation into Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for breaking the mandatory quarantine order had been completed.

He said the last witness gave a statement to the police yesterday.

He said the investigation papers would be handed over to the AGC tomorrow. “AGC will go through the evidence and statements in the investigation file,” he said.

Khairuddin came under fire, with calls for him to step down from his post, after failing to comply with the mandatory house quarantine upon returning from Turkey in July.

The health ministry said he had been penalised with a RM1,000 compound, which he had paid. Khairuddin then made a public apology for his conduct and said he would donate four months of his salary. He said the incident was the result of an oversight.

Bukit Aman, prior to this, had opened an investigation paper against the minister. A total of 27 police reports were received on the matter from all over the country.



