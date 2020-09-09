Correction and apology

On Sept 5, 2020, FMT published an article titled “Coops eye RM50 mil project to farm king prawns in Penang” (Article).

We were informed by Asia Aquaculture (M) Sdn Bhd that a picture and some information in said Article about their company was wrongly attributed to Asia Aquaculture Holding Sdn Bhd. We have since made the necessary corrections to the Article.

We apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment caused to Asia Aquaculture (M) Sdn Bhd due to an oversight on our part.

FMT Media Sdn Bhd



