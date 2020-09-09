DAP candidates to contest under Warisan banner in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: Sabah DAP candidates will contest in the upcoming state election under the Warisan banner, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP secretary-general said the use of the common logo was based on a request by the party’s state committee, on the grounds that only a united front would secure a victory for the Warisan Plus coalition at the polls.

Lim admitted that it was a difficult decision for the party’s central executive committee to make.

“We felt that the political stakes were too high and we could not afford to lose in the Sabah polls.

“So, in order to restore the concept of ‘people power’ over ‘cash is king’, DAP has decided to use a common banner as requested by the party’s state committee.

“Only a united front can secure a major victory for our allies and us in Warisan Plus,” he said in a statement.

Lim added that a victory for Shafie would be a “resounding rejection of the politics of treachery”, alluding to how the voters’ mandate in the 2018 general election was betrayed with the defections that led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal had previously proposed for Pakatan Harapan and Warisan to contest under the same banner. However, for now PKR and Upko said they would use their own logo.

Nominations for the Sabah election will take place on Saturday and the polls will be held on Sept 26.



