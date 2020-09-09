Environment pollution should be a Sosma offence, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have proposed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to categorise environmental pollution offences as organised crimes that should be investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Sosma).

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the proposal would not only involve the Sungai Gong pollution in Rawang but also all cases involving environmental pollution in future.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has said that he viewed issues threatening the health of the people seriously,” he said in a media conference at the PDRM College in Cheras here today.

Hamid said the offence is a serious repeated crime and police are studying the best legislation to deal with those found guilty.

“As such, I am calling on the people to be calm and patient as police are still investigating the (Sg Gong pollution) case. Investigations would be transparent and police have no interest to close the case or reduce the degree of the offence,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of setting up a special team on environmental pollution investigation, Hamid said the matter was up to the home ministry to make a decision.

“We are prepared to accept this responsibility and we are confident of being able to assist the environment ministry with the establishment of additional posts in our force,” he said.

Hamid said the police had always given their support to other agencies, including handling issues related to the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan).



