Govt now fairer, respects Sabah’s rights, says STAR president

KOTA KINABALU: STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan says the current federal government is not like before, which only wanted to overpower Sabah.

Speaking at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) assembly here today, Jeffrey said the PN government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is a fair government which respects Sabah’s rights.

“For the first time, I believe that the leadership in Kuala Lumpur right now is fair and respects Sabah’s rights – which is why I support PN,” the deputy tourism, arts and culture minister said.

“We are part of Malaysia, but at the same time, we must understand that we want to be equal partners. We don’t want to be colonised or overpowered.

“The government now is not the same as before. Forget about the past, because we are in a new era now. The PN era,” he added during his speech at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here today.

Among others present were PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, PAS secretary general Takiyuddin Hassan, Sabah PPBM chairman Hajiji Noor, SAPP president Yong Teck Lee and PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim.



