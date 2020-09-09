Jeffrey’s STAR in last-ditch meeting to resolve seat issues in Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan is hoping a last-ditch meeting will resolve seat negotiations with other local-based opposition parties for the Sept 26 Sabah state polls.

Speaking to reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here, the Tambunan assemblyman said the meeting today is expected to iron out the deadlock in negotiations with parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its allies, such as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

He said each party had set itself as a multiracial party and they were therefore aiming for almost the same seats.

“So, we hope that by this evening, we can get things done.”

To a question on his next move if STAR did not obtain the number of seats it wanted, he said: “Let’s not speak about that. We will go to the meeting first.”

Jeffrey had reportedly walked out of a PN meeting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after being upset with how the seat negotiations were being decided.

The Keningau MP was quoted by Astro Awani as threatening to pull out of PN if STAR did not get the 15 seats it wanted.

Jeffrey said the party wanted the seats because it was part of the people’s aspirations to see local parties running the state.

“We are confident STAR can win many more seats in this state election and we are ready to contest 15 to 18 seats if given the opportunity.

“But if we are given only six to eight seats, then we might as well run on our own,” he was quoted as saying.



