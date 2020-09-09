Perlis mufti slams use of fake degrees

PETALING JAYA: Perlis mufti Asri Zainul Abidin has slammed the usage of fake degrees, describing it as a crime that leads to “lie after lie”, and called for those who utilise such counterfeit certification to “step down or be removed”.

Asri said if fake degrees or certificates cannot be used by “normal people”, then it was all the more reason that “higher-ups” should not use them.

In a Facebook post today, he said: “Anyone who reaches a position because of a fake certificate or qualification, the person needs to step down or be removed.”

Asri’s statement drew various comments from his readers, with one Facebook user named John Marshall saying: “If it was someone normal, they would lose their jobs”.

Another commenter, Kayrollz Nasir, said he does not not mind if a person has a degree or not as long as the individual does not lie.

Meanwhile, Yan Rehan Razali asked if there are any laws that addressed such issues.



