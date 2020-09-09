Thai walks free though jailed 10 years for possession of firearms

PUTRAJAYA: A Thai who languished in prison for firearms possession under the now repealed Internal Security Act (ISA) is finally free to return home.

The Federal Court today sentenced Songsil Udtoom to 10 years’ jail for the offence but he need not serve any more time in jail as he had been in jail for 13 years.

A three-member bench, chaired by Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, ordered the sentence to begin from his date of arrest on Feb 4, 2007.

Deputy public prosecutor K Mangai today informed the bench that it could convict Songsil, 54, on a reduced charge of consorting with persons in possession of firearms under section 58 (2) of the ISA.

Lawyer M Visvanathan, who appeared for Songsil, did not object to Mangai’s proposal.

Last year, Songsil filed a review as the Federal Court, which sentenced him to death in 2016, did not inform him of the grounds for his conviction for possession of bullets and firearms.

On March 9 this year, a five-member apex court set aside his death sentence and ordered his appeal to be reheard.

Songsil was one of three Thais and a Malaysian arrested on Feb 4, 2007 in a room at Pyramid Tower Hotel in Bandar Sunway on suspicion of robbing a goldsmith outlet in Subang Parade a day earlier.

Songsil, his older brother Jukkis, Loo Yeong Guang from Rantau, Negeri Sembilan, and Loo’s Thai girlfriend Phailin Noochangphueak were sentenced to death by the High Court in 2012.

They were accused of having in their possession six firearms without valid reason as well as 336 bullets of various types without authority under the ISA.

On Sept 9, 2014, the Court of Appeal set aside the High Court verdict and acquitted the four.

Since the prosecution had appealed against the acquittals, the Thais were held in remand. Loo, who was freed, never attended court during the prosecution’s appeal.

On Oct 2, 2016, the bench, chaired by then chief justice Arifin Zakaria sentenced Jukkis and Phailin to 10 years’ jail on a reduced charge of possession of bullets.

They were subsequently freed but Songsil was sentenced to death.

Thai embassy officials were present to follow the proceedings today.

Visvanathan, who was assisted by Sreekanth Pillai, said the embassy would provide Songsil a passport for his return home to be with his family members.



