Water supply fully restored in all affected areas

PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor has announced that water supply in all seven areas affected by water cuts recently have been fully restored as of 7am today.

The seven areas are Klang/Shah Alam, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Air Selangor corporate communications chief Elina Baseri thanked consumers for their patience over the unscheduled water cut.

More than 1.2 million households in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor suffered from water supply disruptions since last Thursday after four water treatment plants were closed because of solvents illegally released by a factory in Rawang into Sungai Gong.

Sungai Gong is a tributary of Sungai Sembah, which flows into Sungai Selangor that supplies water to four treatment plants.

The plants had to be shut down when pollution was detected last Thursday.

The shutdown of the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant phases 1, 2 and 3 and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant disrupted water supply to 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley.



