We must be united, Muhyiddin tells PN leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called for Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders to stop casting aspersions on each other and work as if a general election would be called tomorrow.

The PPBM president said component party members in the loose coalition must unite and not be divided, as it was the only way to ensure victory at the 15th general election (GE15).

“So let us come together and work closely with integrity to ensure the people will support us,” he said at the celebration of the party’s fourth anniversary.

Also present at the function were PPBM deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and other party leaders.

Muhyiddin reminded members not to ask when GE15 would be held.

“What is important is for us to work hard as if it would be held tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, touching on the party’s achievements, Muhyiddin said PPBM has delivered so much in such a short time, following its formation in 2016.

The party now leads the PN administration, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government earlier this year.

Muhyiddin went on to say that his administration has also been accepted by non-PPBM members, adding it was now time to think of how to bring the country forward.

“I would like to thank our colleagues in PN for their support which led to my appointment as the eighth prime minister by the Agong,” he said, referring to PAS and Barisan Nasional.



