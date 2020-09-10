64% of road deaths in 2019 involved motorcyclists, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,167 road accident deaths were recorded in 2019, with 64% of fatalities involving motorcyclists and pillion riders, Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah told the Dewan Negara today.

He said Putrajaya views the matter seriously, adding that various agencies under the ministry have conducted numerous campaigns and advocacy efforts throughout the country to raise awareness on road safety.

Hasbi said the ministry is working with the works ministry on proposals to construct new motorcycle lanes, particularly for roadways that have high accident rates.

“Allocations for the construction of these motorcycle lanes will be requested under the 12th Malaysia Plan through the works ministry,” he said when replying to a question from A Kesavadas Nair.

He also said 169,315 Automated Enforcement System (AES) summonses totalling RM6,912,300 were issued from Sept 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2019, since Putrajaya took over operations of the speed cameras.

The Pakatan Harapan Cabinet had agreed in August 2018 that the transport ministry and the Road Transport Department would take over the administration of the cameras from two private companies.



