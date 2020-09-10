Court allows prosecution in Najib’s 1MDB trial to tender ex-CEO’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here allowed the prosecution’s bid to tender former 1MDB CEO Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman’s witness statement in former prime minister Najib Razak’s abuse of power trial but will decide on its admissibility later.

Trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the ruling after hearing arguments for the past three days from ad-hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram and defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

“It is premature now to decide on the admissibility at this stage as there is other evidence emerging in the later stage of the trial.

“The DPPs may be prejudiced if they cannot unfold their case,” he said.

Sequerah said he will decide on the admissibility of Hazem’s statement at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The hearing continues on Sept 14 where Hazem will take the witness stand.

Najib’s lawyers contended that Hazem’s statement contained hearsay elements, and, therefore, it should not be allowed.

Earlier today, Sri Ram told the court that Sequerah is not obliged to make a ruling at this stage and the prosecution had provided sufficient case laws to support its argument.

“We will call witnesses to testify on what transpired between them and the accused (Najib) when they were in 1MDB,” he added.

Shafee argued that there was “double hearsay” on many occasions that Hazem had put into his statement.

“If we allow Hazem’s testimony where he said ‘Jho Low told me’ or ‘Azlin told me’, where is the guarantee of truth?

“Inadmissible evidence must not be on the record,” he said, referring to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho and Najib’s late principal private secretary Azlin Alias.

Najib is facing 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

The prosecution is expected to call another 54 witnesses, including two former Singaporean bankers, to testify in the trial.



