Jeffrey unhappy with 8 seats, but will remain in PN

KOTA KINABALU: STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan this evening confirmed his party will contest only eight seats in the upcoming election in Sabah and that he is far from happy about it.

However, he has accepted the decision reached by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PN will vie for 29 seats in the Sept 26 polls.

“We’re not happy, but we accept it. We must look at it as a team,” he told reporters.

Jeffrey said STAR should have been given more seats, especially in areas with a Kadazandusun Murut majority.

This included constituencies such as Bengkoka and Kadamaian.

“But a decision has been made,” he said, adding that STAR would remain with PN as it was among the parties that set up the loose coalition.

PN also comprises Barisan Nasional, PAS, PPBM, PBRS and SAPP.

On the absence of PAS candidates, Jeffrey said the Islamist party was excluded as it was a mismatch with the sentiments of Sabahans.



