Malaysian cartoon shows take on the world

PETALING JAYA: Compared to Japan and the US, animation production houses in Southeast Asian countries remain visibly unknown among international audiences.

Yet, as content creation becomes increasingly digital, the region has seen a growth in animation production houses and they are set to soon be key players on the global stage.

According to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), there are more than 100 studios in Malaysia and they have produced in excess of 64 original works distributed to 120 countries.

It also reported that the Malaysian animation industry was worth about RM162 billion in 2018.

Filipino-American animation producer Eric Calderon of Octopie Studios confirmed that Malaysian animation was on its way to making a mark in the worldwide industry.

“It’s on the rise. I remember way back in the late ’90s when ‘Kampung Boy’ first got some attention in the international market, although it didn’t play in the US.

“Since then, I’ve seen a few sparks of truly original works in either the Cartoon Network, anime or 3D feature film realms trying to gain traction in territories outside of Southeast Asia,” he said.

Calderon said the willingness of local studios to produce historical shows, such as the Malaysian animated series “Saladin”, was what set it apart from the American market.

He also said Malaysia was capable of competing against other countries with well-established animation hubs, due to the country’s unique way of storytelling.

“Original concepts and stories don’t take resources or funds. Rather, what it takes is thinking differently and bravely, but with the disciplines of fundamental storytelling appropriate within each genre.

“That kind of information can be learned and mastered,” he said, urging local production houses to look at producing shows without sacrificing “the soul of what it is to be Southeast Asian.”

Calderon also hoped for continuous support and investment in the Malaysian animation industry, to allow local production houses and their talents to grow.

“Talent can rise anywhere. I’m just hopeful more will be born from this part of the world so that the rest of us can benefit from their unique visions,” he said.

Calderon delivered the keynote speech at the 11th edition of Kre8tif!, an event about the digital content industry, hosted by MDEC.

Being held from Monday until today, it brings together players in the animation, broadcasting, licensing and merchandising, visual effects, digital technology, and content creation space sectors.

Those keen on attending the virtual event may check out www.kre8tif.com.my.



