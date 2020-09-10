PKR agrees to contest in 7 remaining seats

KOTA KINABALU: The question mark over the number of seats being contested by PKR has now been answered — they will stand in the seven remaining seats left by their Warisan Plus partners.

Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew, together with the state leadership council (MPN), have reached a consensus, with Warisan to contest the seats for the Sept 26 state polls.

The seats are Matunggong, Tempasuk, Tamparuli, Inanam, Api Api, Klias and Sook.

In a statement here today, Liew said the decision was endorsed by party president Anwar Ibrahim to support the decision of the local leaders in the best interests of Sabah.

“We are pleased to join forces with Warisan, DAP, Upko and Amanah in ensuring that we remain a strategic, stable and cohesive unit in defending the will and mandate of the people.

“Although the decision at this stage is to use our own PKR logo, we hope the voters of Sabah will continue to give their support to this alliance.

“We hold fast to the trust and cooperation that already exists within all the component parties of this alliance, and we support the leadership of (Warisan president) Shafie Apdal to lead this state to victory,” she said.

Shafie had earlier this morning announced that Warisan and its allies, Upko, DAP and Amanah, would contest 66 of the 73 available seats.

This left PKR with only seven seats although the party had already announced it would contest 14 seats yesterday, through its state information chief.



