Tamrin says solid waste project was negotiated by BN

PETALING JAYA: Tamrin Ghafar today said the controversial solid waste transfer station project, which was alleged to have been directly approved by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, was negotiated by the Barisan Nasional government in 2017.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin recently said Tamrin, as an adviser to Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd, which was awarded the RM170.3 million contract for the project, had directly negotiated the deal with Lim on Nov 26, 2018, a statement which Tamrin today refuted.

“The project was given through direct negotiations by the Barisan Nasional (BN)government in 2017,” Tamrin said in a statement today.

“The minister at that time was Tan Sri Noh Omar,” he added.

Noh helmed the urban wellbeing, housing and local government ministry from June 2016 to May 2018, when PH took over Putrajaya after winning the general election and named Zuraida to the post.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz issued a statement last month outlining details of 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion, which he claimed had been awarded through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Tengku Zafrul’s statement had listed the housing and local government ministry as awarding a RM170.3 million contract to Bumi Segar Indah to build, operate and maintain a solid waste transfer station in Taman Beringin, Kepong.

Zuraida had said she had no knowledge of the project and later laid the blame on Lim, stating that he had agreed to reduce the project cost by 10% and advised Bumi Segar Indah to approach the housing and local government ministry to formally make a proposal for it.

Tamrin had previously questioned Zuraida’s intention in linking him to the matter.

In his statement today, he said that the reduction in price was part of Pakatan Harapan’s measures to save the government money.

“It is understood that it was PH’s policy to reduce the cost of all directly negotiated BN deals by 10% of their original cost.”

Tamrin said other details will be “discussed in court later”.

Tamrin also attached a copy of a letter from his lawyers to the housing and local government ministry’s secretary-general Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan requesting him to provide letters purportedly from his ministry to the finance ministry to seek approval for direct negotiations for the project.



